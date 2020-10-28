Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 29, 2020

In memory of our MOM AND DAD. FRANK (1928-1977) AND CHARLOTTE SHIELDS (1929-2016). Always in our prayers and hearts. Love your kids.

**

In loving memory of “ISOBEL BUGNI” a loving Mother and Nana on her sixteenth anniversary. Sadly missed but never forgotten. Love, Tom, Toni, Michelle and Chris Bugni

**

In loving memory of DON HALL on his 83rd birthday. Hope Mom and Dad are giving you a party. We’ll all be thinking of you on your special day, and always. Love Shirley, Ted and Family

**

GARY WINSTON had a hard childhood and managed to carry on by enlisting in the Army. Went to war then came home to Butte, Montana, became a teacher, a district attorney, lawyer, a sober munificent civic leader. But mostly a friend of mine. Travel on Dahling. With Love, Lopez and Zigrang Family

**

In loving memory of our Mom MARIE HANLEY on her 95th birthday. Hearts filled with love, heads filled with memories, souls filled with hope for a joyful reunion one day. Love Nancy, Greg, Janie and families

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas! Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.