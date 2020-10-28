Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 29, 2020

In memory of our MOM AND DAD. FRANK (1928-1977) AND CHARLOTTE SHIELDS (1929-2016). Always in our prayers and hearts. Love your kids.
In loving memory of “ISOBEL BUGNI” a loving Mother and Nana on her sixteenth anniversary. Sadly missed but never forgotten. Love, Tom, Toni, Michelle and Chris Bugni
In loving memory of DON HALL on his 83rd birthday. Hope Mom and Dad are giving you a party. We’ll all be thinking of you on your special day, and always. Love Shirley, Ted and Family
GARY WINSTON had a hard childhood and managed to carry on by enlisting in the Army. Went to war then came home to Butte, Montana, became a teacher, a district attorney, lawyer, a sober munificent civic leader. But mostly a friend of mine. Travel on Dahling. With Love, Lopez and Zigrang Family
In loving memory of our Mom MARIE HANLEY on her 95th birthday. Hearts filled with love, heads filled with memories, souls filled with hope for a joyful reunion one day. Love Nancy, Greg, Janie and families
