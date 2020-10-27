Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 28, 2020

In Memory of GORDON BROERMANN on his Anniversary. You are gone, but we could never ever forget a brother-in-law like you. Keep watching over us, we love and miss you! Tony and Leah
**
Remembering GENE”WEINER” BYRNES on his 5th Anniversary. We miss you more each and ever day. Sending all our Love. Patsy and your family
**
"In loving memory of GLORIA VESSEY — a beautiful lady and a great friend and neighbor to our Mom.” Family of Helen Buyan
**
Loving memory of our Special Angel, MARIAH MCCARTHY, on your 13th Anniversary with the Angels. You are our shining star. Missing you and loving you forever. Grammie, Papa and families
**
MARIAH DAYE MCCARTHY. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. We love you always! Uncle Dan and Juju
**
NEW SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday – Noon to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.
Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.