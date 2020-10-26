Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Oct. 26, 2020

In loving memory of LIZ BAUER. With love and appreciation for our strength, fortitude, kindness and all encompassing love. We miss you and you will always live in our hearts. Love, Don, Kathleen, Rob, Donald and Nicole

**

In memory of EDDIE MCCARTHY. You have been our Irish guardian angel for 5 years. We love and miss you. Your family

**

In loving memory of JOE AND MAUREEN YELENICH on this your wedding anniversary. You will always be remembered in our hearts. Love your family

**

We are remembering our husband and dad, BOBBY SCHONSBERG JR. on the 10th anniversary of losing you. We miss and think of you every day! You were the BEST and you will always remain so close to our hearts. Love you forever, Sandy and Mario

In loving memory of LILLIAN WALAHAN on her birthday in heaven. We miss you very much. Keep watching over us. Love, your family

**

In loving memory of my husband, and father, grandfather and father-in-law, BILL HERBOLICH on his 78th birthday. So sadly missed and loved. Donna and family

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday – Noon to 4 p.m. Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas! Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.