Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 8, 2020

In Memory of my Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa ADOLPH STEINMETZ on your 85th Birthday. Continue to watch over all of us! Delores, Karla, Doug and family. Twylla, Dale and family Thank you! Delores Steinmetz

Remembering GRAMPA TOM O’CONNOR on his 48th Anniversary in Heaven. You are always in our hearts. Sharon and Family

Four years ago, on November 8, 2016, our mother BETTY SALVAGNI went home to be with our Lord in the heavens, leaving a void in Mike and Tom’s lives, which we still feel today. Mom, we know you are celebrating with the angels and all your family who are in heaven with you. We miss your love, kindness, and encouragement that you freely gave to us boys, Thank You! We will always remember you, until we meet again, WE LOVE YOU MORE!! Mike, Tom, and Sandi, all your grandchildren, and great-grandchildren

