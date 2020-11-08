Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 8, 2020

In Memory of my Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa ADOLPH STEINMETZ on your 85th Birthday. Continue to watch over all of us! Delores, Karla, Doug and family. Twylla, Dale and family Thank you! Delores Steinmetz
**
Remembering GRAMPA TOM O’CONNOR on his 48th Anniversary in Heaven. You are always in our hearts. Sharon and Family
**
Four years ago, on November 8, 2016, our mother BETTY SALVAGNI went home to be with our Lord in the heavens, leaving a void in Mike and Tom’s lives, which we still feel today. Mom, we know you are celebrating with the angels and all your family who are in heaven with you. We miss your love, kindness, and encouragement that you freely gave to us boys, Thank You! We will always remember you, until we meet again, WE LOVE YOU MORE!! Mike, Tom, and Sandi, all your grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.
Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
