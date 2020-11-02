 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 3, 2020
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 3, 2020

Sincere thanks to all who worked to facilitate our right to vote this election year. From the COURTHOUSE to THE POST OFFICE, to THE BALLOT COLLECTORS, we appreciate you all. The Butte Plaza Mall

TOM WOLF, on your first anniversary in heaven, Our Lady of the Rockies is shining brightly for you. We all love and miss you. Love our families, McWhorter, Erhardt, Benjamin, Laramie and Winscot

JIM MEATS O’SULLIVAN. We are praying you and our Dads PETE O’NEILL AND MIKE SULLIVAN have some heavenly influence in today's election. We love and miss you every day. Kathy and Kaymer

In loving memory of JAY KELLY. Our prayers to Joyce, Jeff and Kathleen. Keep playing and singing with the angels. Love Aunt Charlotte, Nancy, Bill, Clint, Hallieann, Ryan and Harper

With deepest sympathy to our friends Chuck and Darlene Bolton for the loss of their BILL. We are so saddened by this and may you have peace knowing he is with God. Memory eternal. Love, Mona and Ron

May Our Lady be with you, CULLEN JOSEPH.

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday – 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

