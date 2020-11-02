Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 2, 2020

The Lady shines today in memory of HOOT GIBSON. It has been a very long year but I know he would not be happy here — now, no hand shakes, no coffee get togethers, no wrestling, no tickets to sell. Still, every day’s a Saturday and life goes on but love stays the same for our family.

**

GARY WINSTON had a hard childhood and managed to carry on by enlisting in the Army. Went to war then came home to Butte, Montana, became a teacher, a district attorney, lawyer, a sober munificent civic leader. But mostly a friend of mine. Travel on Dahling. With Love, Lopez and Zigrang Family

**

HOOT, missing you on our first year without you … feels so unreal. Love Dan, Nancy and MaryJo

**

In loving memory of DON OLSON, on this All Souls Day and your one month anniversary in heaven. Missing you every day, but especially today, on this day of prayers and remembrance. We are comforted that our journey together is “To Be Continued.” Much love from all your family

**