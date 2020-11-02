 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 2, 2020
The Lady shines today in memory of HOOT GIBSON. It has been a very long year but I know he would not be happy here — now, no hand shakes, no coffee get togethers, no wrestling, no tickets to sell. Still, every day’s a Saturday and life goes on but love stays the same for our family.

GARY WINSTON had a hard childhood and managed to carry on by enlisting in the Army. Went to war then came home to Butte, Montana, became a teacher, a district attorney, lawyer, a sober munificent civic leader. But mostly a friend of mine. Travel on Dahling. With Love, Lopez and Zigrang Family

HOOT, missing you on our first year without you … feels so unreal. Love Dan, Nancy and MaryJo

In loving memory of DON OLSON, on this All Souls Day and your one month anniversary in heaven. Missing you every day, but especially today, on this day of prayers and remembrance. We are comforted that our journey together is “To Be Continued.” Much love from all your family

In loving memory of our beautiful daughter and sister, KATELYN SEEGRIST — eight years in heaven. It feels like an eternity and like yesterday all at once. Miss you too much. Mom, Dad and Colette

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

