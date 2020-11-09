Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 10, 2020

In memory of PAT RIORDAN. Sad thing: there was only one good thing; I knew him. With sympathy to the family. Roy Miller

**

In loving memory of CATHERINE FOLEY on your birthday. Love you and miss you MOM. Karen and Family

**

To the family and friends of co-workers of PAT RIORDAN. We offer our condolences to all. You will be missed. Terry and Dan Fisher

**

In loving memory of DON CROSLEY on his third anniversary in heaven. Loved and missed by Pat, Lorre, Glenn, Bob, Erika, Katherine, Meaghan, Carolyn, Ethan and Charlotte

**

In memory of PATRICK RIORDAN with deep condolences to the entire Riordan Family. From Sam’s Place

**

For BUBBA. Forever and always. Love, Mary Kay

**

