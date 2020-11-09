 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 10, 2020
In memory of PAT RIORDAN. Sad thing: there was only one good thing; I knew him. With sympathy to the family. Roy Miller

**

In loving memory of CATHERINE FOLEY on your birthday. Love you and miss you MOM. Karen and Family

**

To the family and friends of co-workers of PAT RIORDAN. We offer our condolences to all. You will be missed. Terry and Dan Fisher

**

In loving memory of DON CROSLEY on his third anniversary in heaven. Loved and missed by Pat, Lorre, Glenn, Bob, Erika, Katherine, Meaghan, Carolyn, Ethan and Charlotte

**

In memory of PATRICK RIORDAN with deep condolences to the entire Riordan Family. From Sam’s Place

**

For BUBBA. Forever and always. Love, Mary Kay

**

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday – Noon to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

