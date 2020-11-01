Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 1, 2020

In loving memory of our very special UNCLE, RED VANINA on his birthday. Forever in our hearts, Max, Susie, Neil, Amy and Casey
In memory of HOWARD STONE on his 91st birthday! Keep watching over us and keep sending us those pennies. We miss you! Your loving family
GARY WINSTON had a hard childhood and managed to carry on by enlisting in the Army. Went to war then came home to Butte, Montana, became a teacher, a district attorney, lawyer, a sober munificent civic leader. But mostly a friend of mine. Travel on Dahling. With Love, Lopez and Zigrang Family
In loving memory of GARY WINSTON our brother, uncle, friend. Love and prayers, Jim, Midge, Jule, Terri, Julie, Ginger, John, Michele, Carol and families
In memory of the greatest hunter we ever knew. Happy birthday in heaven, KENT CLARK. You are missed every day, especially this time of year. Love and miss you always. Love your Family
MOM, missing your more every day, especially in these hard times. You were such a rock to all. Love you, miss you, Bobbie
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.
Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items 406-782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.
