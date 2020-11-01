Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Nov. 1, 2020

In loving memory of our very special UNCLE, RED VANINA on his birthday. Forever in our hearts, Max, Susie, Neil, Amy and Casey

**

In memory of HOWARD STONE on his 91st birthday! Keep watching over us and keep sending us those pennies. We miss you! Your loving family

**

GARY WINSTON had a hard childhood and managed to carry on by enlisting in the Army. Went to war then came home to Butte, Montana, became a teacher, a district attorney, lawyer, a sober munificent civic leader. But mostly a friend of mine. Travel on Dahling. With Love, Lopez and Zigrang Family

**

In loving memory of GARY WINSTON our brother, uncle, friend. Love and prayers, Jim, Midge, Jule, Terri, Julie, Ginger, John, Michele, Carol and families

**

In memory of the greatest hunter we ever knew. Happy birthday in heaven, KENT CLARK. You are missed every day, especially this time of year. Love and miss you always. Love your Family

**