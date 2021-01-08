Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 9, 2021

To my sister VICKIE PETRITZ. Happy 1st heavenly birthday! Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you, wish for one more hug, to share a laugh or plan our next trip. I will love and miss you forever. Debbie, Craig and family
**
In loving memory of our UNCLE (CARL HAFER.) Thinking of his family today and the fun times we shared. Your nieces and nephews
**
In loving memory of our AUNT TERRY MERZLAK who was called home. With all our love. Your Roach Family
**
GLADY HAUN, miss you so much. My best friend. Thinking of you every day. Always in my heart. Love you to the moon and back. Love, Sandie
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
