Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 9, 2021

To my sister VICKIE PETRITZ. Happy 1st heavenly birthday! Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you, wish for one more hug, to share a laugh or plan our next trip. I will love and miss you forever. Debbie, Craig and family

**

In loving memory of our UNCLE (CARL HAFER.) Thinking of his family today and the fun times we shared. Your nieces and nephews

**

In loving memory of our AUNT TERRY MERZLAK who was called home. With all our love. Your Roach Family

**

GLADY HAUN, miss you so much. My best friend. Thinking of you every day. Always in my heart. Love you to the moon and back. Love, Sandie

**

