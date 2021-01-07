Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 8, 2021

For STELLA GLEASON (Date of Passing) Jan. 8, 2015. STEL you are missed daily by the family. Jim and family
**
STELLA missing you as much as ever. Jim and family
**
Happy Birthday MARLENE LEWIS. Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean we will we will miss you until we meet again. Love and miss you, Peggy
**
May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever, Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us, ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us, ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless and hopeless, pray for us.
**
With love and gratitude, we remember our mom MARIE HANLEY, on the 30th Anniversary of her passing. Love Nancy, Greg, Janie and families
**
Remembering my mom, MARY LAMBERT on her 16th Anniversary. You were a wonderful mom, and grandma and great-grandma. We miss you so very much and cherish the memories. Please continue watch over us. Love, your daughter and family
**
MA — it’s been 10 years but seems like yesterday. Bug and seven of the crazy eights are with you and the pain of you all leaving will always be with me but also the joy and memories of merry making and unusual exploits bring a smile to my face. Watch over us and I send my love to you, Bug, Bram, Gramps and my three dads and the crazy eights, me, Scottie and Siouxie.
**
In memory of MARJORIE KEILMAN. The memories you gave our families will live forever in our hearts. Your smile and kindness have touched so many lives. You will be sadly missed. The Colenso and Willoughby Families
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.