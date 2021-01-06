 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 7, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 7, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wishing our little girl BERKLEY BOOTH a happy 10th birthday. We love you right up to the moon and back. Mom, Dad, Brenner, Branley, Murphy and Charley

**

Remembering AL SORICH (JEDO), on his anniversary. You are gone but never forgotten. Love, Michael, Cindy, Eileen, Ric-o and family

**

Remembering the 16th anniversary of AUNTIE MARY, very special aunt, lady and friend. Dearly missed, with love, Jerry, JoAnn

**

RON MOGUS, happy birthday on little Christmas. Love, your family

**

Remembering RITA McGEE MELVIN on her 4th anniversary in heaven. Not a day goes by without thoughts of you. We are all working to follow your example to just be kind. Love you always, your family

**

In loving memory of our brother and uncle FLORIAN ZAHN on his 73rd birthday. In loving memory of our niece and cousin BERKLEY BOOTH on her 10th birthday. Love, your family

**

Heavenly birthday wishes to our angel BERKLEY BOOTH. Love always Gramma Linda and Papa Bill

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News