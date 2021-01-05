Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 6, 2021

In loving memory of my “baby girl” RAELENE MARQUARDT. Only you know how much I miss you. Please keep watch over us. Love, Auntie Sheri

**

To my MOM, happy 93rd birthday. I miss you so much. Also, please take care of Larry. Love, Barbara

**

GLADY RAUH 12-23-20. Missing you! Love you, Dorie

**

In loving memory of CARL HAFER, with sympathy and love to Tym and family. From the Yoga Ball Girls

**

