Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 15, 2021

In loving memory of NETTIE BASOVSKY. A loving mother in Busia on her 44th anniversary. Sadly, missed but not forgotten. Love, Tom, Tone, Michelle and Chris Bugni

**

In memory of GLEN YANT. Prayers to Jeri, Amy, and family. Kim and Rick Parke

**

Happy birthday, JACK LYNCH. You are gone but thank you for all these soft sweet things you have left behind — in our homes — in our heads — in our hearts. Paula, Ryan, Erin, Maura

**

May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever, Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us, ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us, ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless and hopeless, pray for us.

**

In loving memory of our daughter, sister, wife and mother, TAMMY MALOUGHNEY POPPE on her birthday. Miss you and your hugs each day. Love mom, dad, Shawn, Sandy, Lowell and son, Connor

**

