Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 15, 2021

In loving memory of NETTIE BASOVSKY. A loving mother in Busia on her 44th anniversary. Sadly, missed but not forgotten. Love, Tom, Tone, Michelle and Chris Bugni
**
In memory of GLEN YANT. Prayers to Jeri, Amy, and family. Kim and Rick Parke
**
Happy birthday, JACK LYNCH. You are gone but thank you for all these soft sweet things you have left behind — in our homes — in our heads — in our hearts. Paula, Ryan, Erin, Maura
**
May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever, Amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS, pray for us, ST. JUDE, worker of miracles, pray for us, ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless and hopeless, pray for us.
**
In loving memory of our daughter, sister, wife and mother, TAMMY MALOUGHNEY POPPE on her birthday. Miss you and your hugs each day. Love mom, dad, Shawn, Sandy, Lowell and son, Connor
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.