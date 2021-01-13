Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 14, 2021

Happy 35th birthday to our DANNY. You’re always with us, in our hearts. Love and miss you, Mom and Dad

**

TO MY BROTHER, happy birthday. I love you and miss you. Love, Sis

**

PETE SCHONSBERG, we want to wish you a happy 80th birthday in heaven. We love you lots and miss you every day. Virg and Family

**

To my husband on his 70th birthday. RIP LARRY…thinking of you every day. Love always, Marsc

**

Love to our MOTHERS

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net