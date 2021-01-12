Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 13, 2021

BOB REED, my good friend who passed 1-13-2012. What a ride we had. Five Cents
Happy birthday, WAYNE. Gone but not forgotten. We love and miss you. Your families, Kuecks, Murphys and Monroe.
In loving memory of JANICE SPEAR on her 4th anniversary. Love and missed by family and friends, Frank, Todd, Heather, Michele
