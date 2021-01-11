Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 12, 2021

In loving memory of JOHN ROBERT MCCARTHY. We love and miss you. Your family
In loving memory of JACK KEELEY on his 21st anniversary. Your memory is our blessing. Your family
Remembering GEORGE PAUL with all our love. Eleven years have passed since you left, yet we feel you here with us every day as you keep watch over us. Love and miss you. Your loving family
KIM MCCARTHY. AUNT BABE, remembering you today on your anniversary in heaven. Forever in our hearts. We miss you so much and love you always. Marty, Susie, Jake, Jaci, Marty and Hayden
Remembering the 25th anniversary of HARRY HARTZ on January 9, in heaven. A most loving husband and father. Thanks for watching over all of us and protecting us. Love, Clara, Heidi, Jenny, Amy and John
GLADY RAUH, miss you so much. My best friend. Thinking of you every day. Always in my heart. Love you to the moon and back. Love, Sandie
Happy 1st birthday in heaven, JOAN RICHARDS. Love, your family
