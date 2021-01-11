 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 12, 2021
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 12, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In loving memory of JOHN ROBERT MCCARTHY. We love and miss you. Your family

**

In loving memory of JACK KEELEY on his 21st anniversary. Your memory is our blessing. Your family

**

Remembering GEORGE PAUL with all our love. Eleven years have passed since you left, yet we feel you here with us every day as you keep watch over us. Love and miss you. Your loving family

**

KIM MCCARTHY. AUNT BABE, remembering you today on your anniversary in heaven. Forever in our hearts. We miss you so much and love you always. Marty, Susie, Jake, Jaci, Marty and Hayden

**

Remembering the 25th anniversary of HARRY HARTZ on January 9, in heaven. A most loving husband and father. Thanks for watching over all of us and protecting us. Love, Clara, Heidi, Jenny, Amy and John

**

GLADY RAUH, miss you so much. My best friend. Thinking of you every day. Always in my heart. Love you to the moon and back. Love, Sandie

**

Happy 1st birthday in heaven, JOAN RICHARDS.  Love, your family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News