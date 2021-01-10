Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 11, 2021

Remembering LARRY DUNVILLE and all the joy he brought to our family. Rest in Peace. Love Max and Susie
**
In loving remembrance of my wonderful husband, best friend and love of my life, LARRY DUNVILLE. Miss you and love you always, Diane
**
4 years — seems like forever. We miss you — JOHN “BUBBA” PHYFIELD. My son — our brother — our uncle — we remember — Us guys
**
GLORIA, I miss you with all my heart. One day we will meet again, so I can hold you in my arms, so I can tell you I love you with all my heart. Jerry Padilla and family
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
