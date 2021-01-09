Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 10, 2021

In loving memory of JENICE SPEAR on her 4th anniversary. Love and missed by family

**

In memory of our friends and classmates MARGIE ROSA FREEBOURN AND MARIE KANE GARDNER, Butte Central Class of 1956

**

Happy birthday to our beautiful and amazing sister ESTHER SAGER. Your laughter and smile lives in all of us. You are forever young and forever in our hearts. Love, Cookie, Janie and AnnLynn

**

MARY MONDLOCH, remembering you today on your birthday, forever in our hearts. We miss you so much and love you always. Marty, Susie, Jake, Jaci, Marty and Hayden

**

In loving memory of JOAN RICHARDS. Hugs to her family! Thank you for sharing Joan with us. Kim and Rick Parke

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net