Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Jan. 1, 2021

Happy New Year, ED AND BEA MCARTHY. You are loved and missed every day. Your family

**

Happy New Year to our very special angels, DAD, MOM AND PANNY. Missing you more than words can say. We know you're all here with us. Continue to watch over us. We love you, Mike, Michelle, Jack, Billy and families

**

In loving memory of BURTON AND EVA MCMONIGLE, DELVINA HAUSER, TOMMY CONWELL AND BILLY CONWELL. Love, Lauri Conwell and Chris McMonigle

**

HAPPY NEW YEAR, mom and dad, MADELINE and MARV — we are missing you but at least you are safe from this crazy time. Have a wonderful 2021. Love and miss you, Marv, Connie, Dee, Bill, Margie and John, and the rest of your family

**

So many wonderful memories of ANN PRICE, DORRIE BOLTON AND BILL BOLTON. We are loving you and missing you always and forever. Chuck, Darlene and Becky

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net