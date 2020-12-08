Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 9, 2020

In memory of JACKIE SKULETICH MCGREGOR. With sympathy to her family. The Ryan Family

In memory of TONY JOY on the anniversary of his death. The rolling stream of life rolls on but still the vacant chair recalls the love, the voice, the smile of the one who once sat there. Missed by your daughters and family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

