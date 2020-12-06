Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 6, 2020

LARRY CROSBY, you left us a year ago, but it seems like yesterday! Peace, love and comfort for Mary Lou and Bona Parte. Love Jeff and Joanne

In memory of DANNY WONG . A good friend and neighbor. Butte will miss your kindness, generosity, and hospitality. Dave and Mary Evans and family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

