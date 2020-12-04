Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 5, 2020

In loving memory of JOHN LEARY . We said goodbye to you 10 years ago and our lives have never quite been the same. Missing you always, especially today.

Our Lady is lit today for my brother ROBERT CHARLES FAULKNER who passed away Nov. 23. May you rest in peace. Love you Charlie, Al F.

