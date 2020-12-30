Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 31, 2020

Happy birthday MOM. Love Baylee, Cole, Seth, Ellie and Ron
Happy Birthday in heaven LAVONNE BAUMGARTNER. Enjoy your day with Papa. We miss you both very much. Love, your family
Happy 105th birthday to EMMA KUECKS. We miss you. Your family. The Kuecks and Monroes
We will all miss you JOAN BEVERLY RICHARDS. Love always, Sholeys and Powers
In honor of AGNES MARIE KANE GARDNER. For all the fun we had my dear cousin. May you rest in peace. Love Donna Lee Thompson Judd (part of the Novack family)
My dear cousin MARIE KANE GARDNER. We have wonderful memories that I will treasure. May you rest in peace. Donna Lee Thompson Judd (part of the Novack family)
In loving memory of my cousin AGNES MARIE KANE GARDNER. May you rest in peace. Love, Donna Lee Thompson Judd (part of the Novack family)
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
