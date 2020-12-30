 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 31, 2020
Happy birthday MOM. Love Baylee, Cole, Seth, Ellie and Ron

**

Happy Birthday in heaven LAVONNE BAUMGARTNER. Enjoy your day with Papa. We miss you both very much. Love, your family

**

Happy 105th birthday to EMMA KUECKS. We miss you. Your family. The Kuecks and Monroes

**

We will all miss you JOAN BEVERLY RICHARDS.  Love always, Sholeys and Powers

**

In honor of AGNES MARIE KANE GARDNER. For all the fun we had my dear cousin. May you rest in peace. Love Donna Lee Thompson Judd (part of the Novack family)

**

My dear cousin MARIE KANE GARDNER. We have wonderful memories that I will treasure. May you rest in peace. Donna Lee Thompson Judd (part of the Novack family)

**

In loving memory of my cousin AGNES MARIE KANE GARDNER. May you rest in peace. Love, Donna Lee Thompson Judd (part of the Novack family)

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

