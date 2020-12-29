Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 30, 2020

Heavenly birthday to my DAUGHTER, BEST FRIEND, ANGEL IN HEAVEN. Every night I look up and hear good night Mom, good night Dana, love you Mom, love you Dana. Love you tons, Mom, Marty, Kathy, Haley, Kade, Alex and Clyde
RICHARD C. WALLACE. Our hearts are with you and you will always be missed. The Wallace family
In memory of WALLY LINDQUIST. From your good friend, Rick Foley
With love and gratitude for PAUL WILLIAM (BILL) MALOY SR. Dec. 30, 1920-April 11, 2000. The Brayko, Beson and Maloy families
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
