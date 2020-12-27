Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 27, 2020

In memory of Walkersville’s TOM DAVIES. We will always remember that special smile and caring heart. Your family and friends

In loving memory of JACK ATCHESON SR. on his 3rd anniversary in heaven. So very missed and loved by his wife, sons and wives, daughter and husband and grandchildren and great-grandchildren

In loving memory of JEFF SATTERLY on your 85th birthday “LAST 15 IN HEAVEN.” We miss you more and more every day. Love, Linda and Annette

In loving memory of COLTON JOHN SPINDLER. Miss you Bud. Grandpa

