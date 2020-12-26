 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 26, 2020
In loving memory of our loving daughter, sister, mom and wife TAMMY MALOUGHNEY POPPE. Third Christmas in Heaven. Miss you and your smile, laughter and more each day. Love you, Merry Christmas. Kisses and hugs. Mom, Dad, Shawn, Sandy, Lowell Connor

**

Remembering all of our loved ones this CHRISTMAS DAY. It is not the same without all of you to celebrate with us. We truly have angels among us. You are always in our thought and prayers

**

Many thought and prayers for every one of our family that are no longer with us. The holidays are not the same without you. You are the Angels in our lives. Love and miss you so much. Much love, Juarez Family

**

Thinking of you JOHN, today on your birthday. You were such a happy soul and we lost you way too soon. Always in our prayers. We love and miss you. The Juarez family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

