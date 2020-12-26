Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 26, 2020

In loving memory of our loving daughter, sister, mom and wife TAMMY MALOUGHNEY POPPE. Third Christmas in Heaven. Miss you and your smile, laughter and more each day. Love you, Merry Christmas. Kisses and hugs. Mom, Dad, Shawn, Sandy, Lowell Connor

Remembering all of our loved ones this CHRISTMAS DAY. It is not the same without all of you to celebrate with us. We truly have angels among us. You are always in our thought and prayers

Many thought and prayers for every one of our family that are no longer with us. The holidays are not the same without you. You are the Angels in our lives. Love and miss you so much. Much love, Juarez Family

Thinking of you JOHN, today on your birthday. You were such a happy soul and we lost you way too soon. Always in our prayers. We love and miss you. The Juarez family

