Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 24-25 2020

In loving memory of ELLEN B. FRITZ. Missing you on Christmas Eve. The Pohles
In Loving Memory of ROSE FITZPATRICK, PEGGY DENNEHY AND SHAWN MILLAS on their first Christmas in Heaven. Love, The O’Neills
In loving memory of TIM DOWNEY on Christmas Day, and how you led our family in Faith, Hope and Love. We are eternally grateful for your example, and you’ll remain in our hearts forever. Love always, Gert and Family
Those we love don’t go away, they become our Angels. In these trying times of 2020 we are using your love to guide us. We light the Lady in memory of GERDA AND BUD MULCAHY, ANABEL TREGEAR, BILL AND BERNICE TREGEAR, AND TONY.
In memory of IRENE, WILFRED & LOIS COLENSO. The holidays are not the same without you. Being with you was special but the greatest gift you gave us was your love. Merry Christmas.
Roland and Sara Smathers, Michele Norton and families, JOHN SMATHERS will never be forgotten, a great human being. God Bless JOHN and all of you. Love Steve and M.L.
In memory of our parents PHIL AND PERNELLA SMITH. Svon, Connie, Jack and Sheila
In Loving memory of ROGER OREN AND GREGG OREN on Christmas Day. We love and miss you, Husband, Dad, Brother, Uncle and Grandpa. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda
In Loving memory of our Mom, Dad, Grandpa, Grandma, Great Grandma & Great Grandpa CLARENCE AND GERALDINE DE DYCKER, MARG AND PETE OREN on this Christmas Day. We love and miss you. Jackie & Family
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, MANNIE ERWIN. So far away from all of us here, but your memory remains so very dear. Christmas and New Year’s again have come, we’ll miss you dearly till someday we meet as one. All our love, Char and all the family
In memory of our parents CHARLES AND ERMA DAVIS. From Mary Pat, Char and Bob
Merry Christmas in Heaven, MOM AND DAD! We all miss you so much, but we know you are at peace and together. All our Love, Diane, Tim, Ginny, Ken and Nancy
Merry Christmas to GRANDMA SHIRLEY, GRANDPA SCOTTY, GRANDMA BETTY, GRANDPA HOWARD, UNCLE ROBBIE, AND UNCLE GARY. We miss having everyone for Christmas and were able to celebrate with most of you. Love Heather, Raymond and family. Happy New Year.
Remembering MATT & JUNE BUCKLEY who are spending their first Christmas in heaven together. Watch over us. Dan, Matt, Sheila, Mary and Mike
In memory of HAROLD MACUMBER (FATHER), LEILA MACUMBER (MOTHER), DIANE HAMLIN (SISTER) AND KEVIN MACUMBER (BROTHER). We miss you! Forever in our hearts! Niki Abraham (daughter and sister)
Thinking of our Parents & Great-grandparents ANN & JOHN SUTEY & ERNA & VIC PETERSON with much love & many memories this holiday season. Loved and missed, Allan, Bev and family.
Merry Christmas to our sister MARLENE SAMPLE, our niece CINDY STARCEVICH and our nephew KEVIN SUTEY. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Loved and missed, Allan and Bev
Our beloved grandson, AUSTIN PETERSON will be spending his third Christmas in Heaven & will be so missed by his family here. In our thoughts every minute of every day & always in our hearts & prayers. Loved & Missed. Grandma & Grandpa
In memory of BILL HICKEY AND COLLEEN HICKEY NELSON in this holy and blessed season. Miss both of you, especially on these special days. Love you both very much. Rickey
For my Wife, our Mom, Grandma & Great-grandma DONNA KELLY on your 1st Christmas in Heaven. Love & miss you. Dan, Cheryl, Brian & Families
Remembering Our Family in Heaven this Christmas, GRANDPA TOM, GRAMMA KAY, TOMMY & BOBBY O’CONNOR, GRANDPA DUD, GRAMMA MARG, MARGIE, MICHAEL & JOEY MALKOVICH. You are always in our hearts. Dan, Sharon & our families.
Merry Christmas to our special angel, JOE PARINI. Please continue to watch over us. Love and miss you so much. Paula & family
In loving memory of BOB BUTOROVICH on his 1st Christmas in Heaven. To love is to remember. You are loved & missed by your whole family. May your memory be eternal. Rosie, John, Dan, Gina & families
Wishing our angel BERKLEY BOOTH a Very Merry Christmas. We love you always and forever. Mom, Dad, Brenner, Branley, Murphy & Charley
Remembering with much love, MARY JANE & BILL RIORDAN, not only on this special day but every day.
In loving memory of PAULINE PATOCCHI BRIONES on her Birthday. With Love, Don and Kathy Bauer
Sweet memories of Christmas spent with you bring smiles to our souls. In loving Memory of CHARLOTTE AND BILL L. DUNKS, WAYNE DAVIS SR. AND COLE DAVIS. We miss you all, Kathy, Bill and family
Merry Christmas to our Heavenly Angels- MARY RICHTER AND BERKLIE MAE. We treasure all our memories. You are both cherished. Miss and Love you always. Love your family
LUCAS MATTHEW ROBERTS. Remembering our Angel in Heaven at Christmas time. The sadness never goes away, and the silent tears still flow. You’re thought of and so sadly missed more that you will ever know. Merry Christmas sweet baby boy. Love you. Daddy, Grams Lorrie and Papa John
Merry Christmas to all my angels, CHUCK AND PAT STARCEVICH, MY BROTHER CHUCK STARCEVICH AND MY UNCLE BOB TOKLE. I have cherished memories of all of us celebrating together, Hugs and Kisses, Cathy
In loving Memory of Dearest JOAN MCMANAMON. We always feel you close to us and though you’re far from sight. We will search for you among the stars that shine of Christmas night. We know you’re within a world of light where you softly lie asleep. You are within our hearts and our memories are so dear. Our greatest Christmas gift by far would be to have you here. We miss you and Love you lots. Love, Your husband and family.
To our Beloved parents JAMES AND ALICE DELANEY this Christmas. When someone you love becomes a memory our memory becomes a treasure. Always in our thought and prayers. Your Family
To our beloved Sisters, KATHY DELANEY AND JANIE KRAUS. You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. Part of us went with you the day God called you home. Love and prayers, your family.
ALAN GUANELL. Welcome home ALAN, rest in Peace. From Olson family, Tucson, AZ
MOM, (CASS) AND FLO. Missing and loving you every day, but especially on your holiday, Christmas Eve. Continue to watch over and guide us. Merry Christmas. Your Loving Family
In Loving Memory of my family. DAD (JOHN DAGO SHEA), MOM (MARY SHEA), SISTERS (THERESA SMITH, CATHERINE BURY, AND BRIDGIE VERCELLA). I miss all of you! I have many fond memories of our family. Love, Judy
PETE SCHONSBERG, we are missing you on your first Christmas in Heaven. You are forever in our hearts. Love you so much! Virg and family
In loving memory of my Husband MIKE ROSS AND OUR PARENTS JIM AND MARG LYNCH on this Christmas Day. We love and miss you. May you rest in peace. Love Darlene, Eileen and Jim
In Loving Memory of DON DAVIS on his 2nd Christmas in Heaven. We miss you with each passing day, Love, Michelle, Marcus and Dawnann
In Loving Memory of GERALD AND MARY D’ARCY on Christmas. Love Carol, Shorty, Jo, Cecilia, Melvin, Michelle and families
Remembering our wonderful parents DON AND KAY BRUNELL AND HENRY AND MARGIE REDEKOPP. Thinking of you always especially during this holy season. Please keep watching over us and guiding us in our life journey. Love, Kathy, Greg and family
DELORES AND JIM SULLIVAN. Merry Christmas Mom and Dad and a very Happy New Year. Love and miss you so much! Your daughter and family, Sally, Ted Cotlor family. Heather Stockwell family
“Missing BIG JIM AND RICCO. There is no treat or spritz on Christmas.” Sadly-Family
In loving memory of my parents JIM AND ISABELLE GARVEY on this Christmas Day and remembering all our past Christmas memories with love. Also remembering my dear friend LOIS MORRISON on her 98th Birthday this Christmas day. Love, Rosie
In loving remembrance of PAT & MADGE McMAHON, DON & ISABELLE FRASER, TRISH McMAHON MILEWSKI, MIKE McMAHON, DENISE GRANSBERRY, JACK & ANDREA FRASER this Christmas 2020 - a year like no other. Special prayers for our family far & wide for safety, good health and God’s holy blessings in 2021. For all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 or other causes - our prayers are with you. GOD BLESS BUTTE & AMERICA! BUTTE’S CLAN McMAHON
Lighted today in loving memory of our son MATT SHEA. Loving thoughts and memories will always be cherished on this Christmas Day. All our love, Mom, Dad, Taylor, and Family. MERRY CHRISTMAS
In loving memory of MARY LOU & JOHN FITZPATRICK and 1st anniversary of ROSE FITZPATRICK & deceased members of the Kane, Driscoll, Fitzpatrick families & a healthy Happy Christmas & New Year to my siblings & their families. Love, Lou
In memory of our parents and grandparents ELSIE & FRITZ TURK AND FRAN & JACK STENSON. As we celebrate the birth of Jesus in the midst of a pandemic we know you are safe in the arms of Our Lord! You are always in our minds and forever on our hearts! With love, Di, John, Grandkids and Great-Grandkids
In loving memory of BILL AND THERESA SMITH, on their favorite holiday. We hope Christmas in heaven brings you as much joy as the wonderful ones you created for our family. Love, The Thoms, Jack, Betsy & Chris
VICKIE PETRITZ “RIC”, missing you more each day. Especially our 1st Christmas apart. So many great memories that keep you alive in my heart. Merry Christmas. I will love you always and forever. Love, Treaty
Remembering our son GILBERT NESTER this Christmas season, his favorite time of year. Missing your smile, your excitement being with friends in Montana, while playing in the snow, riding your four-wheeler and cooking for friends. You are in our hearts forever, Merry Christmas. Love Mom, Bill, Ree, Josh, Chyann, Eve and Eddie
Merry Christmas JACK AND FRAN STENSON AND ED AND MARGE SULLIVAN. You may be gone from our sight, but you are never gone from our heart! Carol, Bob and family
Remembering our loved ones this Christmas as you celebrate with Jesus in Heaven. BILL AND LEAH RIES, GENO ARDISSON, HENRY AND MARY KLOBUCAR. You are so loved and missed. Forever in our hearts. Your family
In loving memory of my Mom and Dad, SUE SEDARIS AND BOB SEDARIS and Brother, BOB SEDARIS, Friend, ARLIE DAVIS on Christmas Day without you. Love and miss you every day. Love always, Sandy
AGNES M. FAGAN, thinking of you and missing you daily. Love, Your family
Remembering JIM, HAZEL AND TOM CAPP, BARBARA MAHUGH AND ARMANDO AND MABEL PALAGI today. Beautiful memories of the Christmases we shared as a family. May they celebrate the Birth of Christ with the angels in the glory of God, Love, Jim
Always remembering our PARENTS AND GRANDPARENTS AND MARY ANN during the year but especially at this blessed holiday season, Christmas! Jack, Jo Ann and family
Remembering JIM RICHARDS, who was forever in awe of Our Lady of the Rockies. Special blessings, peace and love to JIM’S family and Beautiful Butte, America! Remembered by Sherwood and Mary Wolstein
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year to our GRANDSON BRADLY. You came and left us 22 years ago. Though you are gone from our sight - always in our hearts. Hope you are celebrating with all your relatives. Love you, your family
In loving memory of our Mom and Dad, DICK AND NANCY WILLS, and our RICKY. Merry Christmas, Your five daughters and their families
MOM AND DAD, missing you during this Christmas season. I love you so much. Love, your daughter, Barbara
In loving memory, BRITTANY her 2nd Christmas with the Angels. We love and miss you. Your Butte family
So many wonderful memories of ANN PRICE, DORRIE BOLTON AND BILL BOLTON. We are loving you and missing you always and forever. Chuck, Darlene and Vicky
We light the Lady on Christmas Day for TED AND JENNIE CERISE, CLARENCE AND DOROTHY BALLENGER, CHUCK AND DONNA CERISE, JIM AND SHIRLEY CERISE, STEPHEN BALLENGER, JOHN AND OLGA OSSELLO. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Mike and Linda Cerise
In loving memory of NANCY WILLS, AGNES KINDT, CHARLES KINDT, MIKE AND MARIE ELICH, LIL SKATES, RUTH AND CLIFF HIRSH, JIM, HELEN AND KIRK TOCHER. You will all be missed at Christmas time. Debra Kindt and Brian Tocher
We are remembering our dear parents LUDIE “PAPA” AND ALICE “NANA” SUSTARSIC. BILL “PAPA” AND KAY” GRANDMA” BRENNICK. Thank you so much for our beautiful memories. Love, your family
Merry Christmas in Heaven to our husband, dad, and PAPA GENE and our son, brother and uncle JOSH “DAWG.” You are always in our hearts and thoughts. Keep watching over us. Love, Leona, Teri, Joe, Joe, John, Dominic, Brian, Erin, Mia and Moni
Remembering our brother BOB McCARTHY this Christmas day. Love, Joe & Teri
Merry Christmas, TOM. Thank you for all our wonderful memories. We miss and love you more every year. Pray for us and watch over us as you always have. Love, Mary and Family
In memory of MATTHEW J. REINHARDT. Sadly missed at this time of year by his parents John and Della Reinhardt and his brother Ed and Lacy and nephew and nieces and all his relatives and friends. All our love, your family
GOD BLESS our family that went before us. Missing you always and especially this time of year. Merry Christmas! Love, Mom and the Nugent family
Merry Christmas to MARLENE on her first Christmas in Heaven. BETTY’S second and our BROTHER BILL. Things are not the same without you. Your loving family
MERRY CHRISTMAS to our generous community. Thank you for your support. Butte Emergency Food Bank.
PEACE AND GOOD HEALTH to you and yours. Butte Plaza Mall
Merry Christmas, MOM!! We Love you and miss you. Bill, Julie, Jackie and families
Missing you “MAMA” JOAN REBICH on your 2nd Christmas in Heaven. Love, Janelle, Michael and Payton
SHAUN, our second Christmas without you. You are so loved and missed this holiday season. Love, your family and friends.
Merry Christmas to our CHRISTMAS ANGEL, DARLENE, on your 11th anniversary in Heaven. We miss you and love you forever. Your family
Missing you during this holiday season and every day, PAT & KEEGAN SHEA. You are always on our minds and forever in our hearts every second of every day. The memories will last a lifetime and will always be cherished deep in our hearts. You are sadly missed and forever remembered, Pat and Keegs. Forever loved, your family
In loving memory of PEGGY DENNEHY celebrating her 1st Christmas in heaven. Enjoy this great day Peg with dad, Pete & Bern and the rest of the O’Neill & Dennehy clan. We love and miss you very much. Keep an eye on us. The O’Neills
In loving memory of LESLIE RICHARDS LYLE, on your 1st Christmas in Heaven with Steve Mark Ward. We love and miss you both, Daughter, Granddaughter & Grandkids
Holding hugs and kisses to our precious Angel, BERKLEY BOOTH. Love always Gramma Linda and Papa Bill
Thirty Christmases without you, GRAM GEORGIA MORAN. We miss you every day and will always honor you with a great Tom & Jerry. Thanks for a lifetime of memories.
In loving memory of MINNIE RALPH. First Christmas without you. Love and miss you! Forever in our hearts. The Petroni family
In loving memory of DONNA LOWNEY, MARGARET HORTON, SHELLEY PERSON and all those who are gone but not forgotten. Missing you this Christmas and always. Love, your family
In memory of SHERYL HINCH. You have been so missed by many. Your good friends
In loving memory of ANGELO AND VIRGINIA PETRONI. Missing you this Christmas! Forever in our hearts. With love, your family
Christmas blessings to ANNALYN HALVORSEN our beautiful angel in heaven with your million dollar smile. Our special day with special memories are locked within our hearts. We LOVE, LOVE, LOVE you. Gram Nancy, Papa Joe, and all your loving family
Merry Christmas to our wonderful MOM, DOROTHY GRONVOLD, in heaven. Our 1st Christmas without you. We miss you, you will forever be in our hearts. Love you, Mom. Love, your kids, Doug, LeAnne, Wayne and all your grandkids and great grandkids.
All lights for Christmas must be in no later than 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.
Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.