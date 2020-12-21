Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 22, 2020

12/21/20 In loving memory of JOE SLOVACEK on his 1st Anniversary in Heaven. You are missed, loved and constantly in our thought. Forever and always, Julie, Jeanna
**
In loving memory of ROGER OREN On your 4th Anniversary in Heaven. We love and miss you, husband, dad and grandpa. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda
**
In loving memory of NATALIE SILVER, AGNES AND JIM MEDIATE. You are sadly missed, but never forgotten. Our love always, Darrel, Vicki and family
**
Remembering with love our Mom and Nana, HELEN DUNFEE, on her 22nd anniversary. Wonderful memories and missed always. Continue to watch over us. God Bless, Lynn, Dennis and family
**
In loving memory of our mom MARG SULLIVAN on her 48th anniversary. You have been missed everyday you have been gone. Love you, Skeez, Dan, Julie and family
**
In loving memory of our cousin PAUL BRONSON. We will miss you, especially on the 4th of July. May all your pain be over. Rest in peace. Our sympathy to Linda, Jon, Karin and Dori. Love Jim, Eileen and Darlene
**
In loving memory of “LIZ” BAUER on her birthday. You are forever in our hearts. We love and miss you. The Bauer, Tesdal and Hoffman families
**
All lights for Christmas must be in no later than 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.
Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.