Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 21, 2020

Remembering our Grandpa “SCOTTY” on his 24th anniversary. You are so loved and missed. You loved Christmas so much and always made it special, even buying the grandkids your favorite toy. Love Heather, Raymond, Tressa, Kristy, Travis, Melissa, Keith, Reese, Rody, Daxon, and Rhett
**
In memory of ERIC BREWER. Heaven gained another star. Your light will forever shine, Love and miss you. Your family
**
In memory of DON AND ALICCE MCLEAN, VICKI ERNEST, SHELLY GELLING, MICK MCLEAN, LITTLE GRANDMA AND GRANDPA MCLEAN. You are the stars that help show us the way. As high as the sky, as deep as the ocean, as much as the whole wide world. Your family
**
In memory of MICHAEL COLEMAN. Your light will always be bright in the lives of those you left behind Forever in our hearts, Your family
**
Remembering our wonderful DAD, DON ”GUB” BRUNELL on his 103rd birthday. May the stars in the sky twinkle as bright as the lights on your house at Christmas. Miss you, Mom and Ed. Love, Don, Ron and Kathy
**
In loving memory of JOE SLOVACEK on his 1st anniversary in heaven, You are missed, loved and constantly in our thought. Forever and always, Julie, Jeanna
**
All lights for Christmas must be in no later than 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.
Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net
