 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 20, 2020
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANDY, your life was a blessing and our memories of you a treasure. Loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. It’s All Good! The Bartoletti Family

**

In loving memory of JARED WM. BARGMANN. When we think of all the wonderful things that would have never been if you had never been … We celebrate the day you were born! 12/20/74. Love, Mom and Dad

**

In loving memory LYNN KOZLOWITZ with our love to Jean, Janice and all the family. Len and Ellyn

**

In loving memory of JERRY D’ARCY on his 53rd birthday. Sadly, missed by Jerry, Jody, Jeff and families

**

MARIJO, your determination and faith in Jesus, Our Lady, Joseph and your Mom and Dad was a testament to the life you lived. Rest in peace dear one. We miss you. Your loving family

**

In loving memory of our beloved MOTHER, ALICE DELANEY on her birthday. God has you in his arms but we have you in our hearts. Love and prayers. Peggy and Rick, Nancy and Anthony, Meagan and Jeff, Piper and Paige

**

In loving memory of BILL GREEN of Butte and Anchorage, Alaska, on his 28th anniversary. BILL we all miss you. Love, the Green Family

**

All lights for Christmas must be in no later than 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News