 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 19, 2020
0 comments

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Loving in memory for my wife, DARLENE BARRY and my sons, MARTY AND MIKE BARRY. We love you and miss you. Ed Barry, Janise Moore, Gene Barry and Michalle, Bridget, Michael, Samantha and Deb Long

**

In loving memory of MARY JULIA MALONEY, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. You are loved and missed every second of every day. All my Love, your son Bill

**

Remembering my dad, WALT LAMBERT on his 15th anniversary. You were a wonderful dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. We miss you so very much and cherish the memories. Please continue to watch over us. Love your daughter and family

**

In loving memory of our dear friend, DANETTE “DEE” KANE.  Our angel always missed, forever in our hearts. Jackie, Margie, Peggy and J.M.

**

In loving memory of my MOM, MABEL RITTER, on her birthday. You are always near and forever dear. Love you, Mickie and Family

**

On her birthday and in loving memory of our beautiful MOM, GRANNIE AND GIGI. Always in our mind and forever in our hearts. You are our sunshine. The Bartoletti Family

**

Remembering the 15th Anniversary of UNCLE WALT. Dearly missed and always remains in our hearts and prayers. With love, Jerry and Jo

**

Remembering our dad, DAVE MALONEY, you’ve been gone for 42 years; it seems like yesterday. You’re still our “ACE IN THE HOLE”. Love you Lori, Steve and family         

**

All lights for Christmas must be in no later than 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News