Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 18, 2020

In Loving Memory of our UNCLE JOE CLAIR KELLY. The KELLY’S of “43” are together again. Love The Kelly’s, John, Dan, Mary Ann and Patty

All lights for Christmas must be in no later than 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net