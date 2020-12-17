Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 17, 2020

In loving memory of SHIRLEY DARRAGH on her 6 th anniversary. We think of you often and love and miss you always. The family

Our daughter JAMIE LEE CLARK (12/17/19). As we start each day without you here, we know that you are near. We are never truly apart because you are always in our heart. We miss you

In memory of JOE RICH on his 91 st birthday. You are missed and thought of always. Wish you were here to celebrate. Love, your family

All lights for Christmas must be in no later than 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady.

Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net