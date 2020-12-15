Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 16, 2020

To BRUNO on his birthday the 16 th and his passing 25 years on the 17 th . And also to LITTLE JETT. We know you two are having a great time together. Also, to JIM and other family members that have passed on. We think of you always, miss you and love you always. Love Roggia, and Love, Shin family

**

In memory of MIKE O’BRIEN on his anniversary. Although the years have passed, the pain has not. You are missed as much today as the day we lost you. Love, Leah, Tony and Peggy

**

In loving memory of our best dad, gramps, great-gramps, RAY WASLEY on his 99 Th birthday. Love and miss you more every day. Happy birthday. Love, your Family

**

Our Lady will light up tonight in memory of JOE KELLY. Although he lived in Long Beach, California, his heart never left Butte. Our love to Jeannie and family from Kay and our “extended” Kelly Family

**

All lights for Christmas must be in no later than 9 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23

