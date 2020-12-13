Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Dec. 13, 2020

In loving memory of BERT WEST on his 5th year in heaven. We love and miss you more and more each day. Love ya, Katy, John, Cathy and Mike and families

In loving memory of JIM WINSTON on his B.D. Husband, father, papa, brother, uncle and friend. We love you and miss you. You are in our thoughts and prayers.

May the SACRED HEART OF JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever amen. SACRED HEART OF JESUS pray for us, ST. JUDE , worker of miracles, pray for us. ST. JUDE, helper of the homeless and hopeless pray for us. Say 9 times a day and print. Thank you for prayers answered. D.H.

Happy 77th birthday in heaven — BOB HOLMAN, Dec. 13. You’ve been away from us 15 years on Dec. 19. You are sadly missed but you are thought about every day! You were a great husband, father, Jido and friend. Love always, Betty, Jim, Tawnie and Dave and families

