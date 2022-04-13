 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for 04/14/2022

In loving memory of SHEILA DRYNAN. We extend our deepest sympathy to Jim and Family, with prayers that God will comfort you. Love, Bob, Carol and Family

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.orgwww.ourladyoftherockies.net

