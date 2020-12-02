Our Lady of the Rockies lights Dec. 2, 2020

In memory of JEFF DATRES on his 51st birthday. We love you and miss you more than words can say. Love you, Mom, Dad, Greg, Quinn and Kayla

Happy 100th birthday to our Mom, DOLORES (PEGGY) SHEA. Although you left this world forty-nine years ago, you remain on our minds and in our hearts forever. Love and prayers, your children

May the Sacred Heart of JESUS be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world forever and ever amen. Sacred Heart of JESUS pray for us, St. Jude, worker of miracles, pray for us, St. Jude, helper of the homeless and hopeless, pray for us. Say 9 times 9 days. Thank you for payers answered. D.H.

In loving memory of YVONNE SUTTEY MARTIN. It’s been one month since your passing. With this crazy year at times it feels like forever and other times it feels like just yesterday. Most times it's not real to me that your gone! Gone way to soon. I am missing you so much, Love ya, Cindy Hanley

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas! Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.