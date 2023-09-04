Tuesday, September 5, 2023

NEW SHOP HOURS 11:00 a.m.-4:00p.m. daily CLOSED SUNDAY. Have lights to our office one week prior to publish date; lights run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays (406)782-1221

Monday, September 4, 2023

©

In loving memory of DARLENE OVERMAN. Missing you more than words can say, especially on your Birthday today. Missing our daily phone calls and hearing your voice. Love, Carolyn and Juan Carlos

©

Happy Birthday to my mom in Heaven, DARLENE OVERMAN. I miss seeing you and I will have a piece of your favorite cake for you. Love Brenda

Sunday, September 3, 2023

©

In memory of JOYCE DRICOLL GRADY 20 years gone; so hard to believe and I think of you, think of things we used to do, think of things we used to say, think of each happy by- gone day. Your sister by heart and commando buddy, Elsie