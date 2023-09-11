Tuesday, September 12, 2023

NEW SHOP HOURS 9am-5pm daily. Have lights to our office one week prior to publish date; lights run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. (406)782-1221

©

In loving memory of our beautiful neighbor and friend, JEANNE ANN HANLEY. Forever in our hearts. Bob and Karen Liva Family, Gus and Peggy McGowan Family, Mitch and Jo Mihailovich

Monday, September 11, 2023

©

In loving memory of MARY HILLS on her Anniversary. The years pass; you are never forgotten. Love, Michael, Cindy, Ryan and Tyler

©

Remembering with love our Dad, ED MARKOVICH on his 99th Birthday in heaven. Not a day goes by the you're not thought of. Love, Your Girls

Sunday, September 10, 2023

©

In memory of MIKE O'BRIEN on his 65th Birthday. Gone but never ever forgotten. Love. Leah, Tony and Peggy