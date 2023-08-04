Saturday, August 5, 2023

Happy 45th Wedding Anniversary TOM AND MAUREEN RICHARDSON. The Campbells

MARGUERITE FOLEY McINTOSH. Remembering you on your 101st Birthday. A mother is the only person on earth who can divide her love among eleven children, and each child have all her love, The Kids

In loving memory of our parents, DUNK & SHIRLEY DARRAGH on their 73rd Wedding Anniversary. We love and miss you both. Thanks for the wonderful memories.

Friday, August 4, 2023

With grace and dignity, throughout a lifetime of personal and family challenges and celebrations, she taught us perseverance through unwavering hope, faith, wisdom and love. Today we honor and remember our mother, Virginia V. Sullivan, on her 30th Anniversary in Heaven. We love and miss you mom! Your gypsy kids - Dannette and John

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

AUG. 1, 2023- WILLIAM J. "BOLO" SULLIVAN. May the light of our Lady shine down on you on your 1st year Anniversary. I love and miss you. Your Sullivan Clan