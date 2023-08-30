NEW SHOP HOURS 9am-5pm daily. Have lights to our office one week prior to publish date; lights run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. (406)782-1221

LUCAS MATTHEW ROBERTS - If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever. Eleven years ago, you came into our lives and eleven years ago you quietly slipped away. You are so loved and so missed Sweet Baby Boy. Daddy, Gramma Lorrie and Papa John