Saturday, August 26, 2023

In Loving Memory of Mom and Dad GERALDINE AND CLARENCE DEDYCKER on their Wedding Anniversary. We love and miss you. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda

Let’s celebrate EMO THORNTON- 100 TODAY! Gone but not forgotten; how true are these words. Thank you for being a father, husband, grandfather, veteran, coach and friend. All roles were committed with grace, integrity and love. Missing you! Your Family