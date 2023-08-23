Thursday, August 24, 2023

MARILYN, Happy Birthday. Life hasn't gotten any easier since you departed. I love you and miss you. Love, Bob

Remembering MILDRED DURKIN on her 21st year in Heaven. Always loved, never forgotten. All Your Family

In loving memory of PUG MALONEY – Peace and comfort for all who love her

SHAUN DOHERTY- Four years without you. We miss & love you every day. Love, Your Family

8/25/23 In memory of the deceased classmates of GIRL'S CENTRAL AND BOY'S CENTRAL CLASS OF 1966. Remembering you as we celebrate our 57TH CLASS REUNION AND 75TH BIRTHDAYS THE 25TH THROUGH THE 26TH OF AUGUST. All of you will be truly missed!

SHAUN, we are missing you on your 4th Anniversary in Heaven. Love, Mom, Dad & Your Family

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

In memory of JIMMY SKAKLES. Dad, so many years gone, but you will never be forgotten. Love & prayers. Your Family