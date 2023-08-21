Tuesday, August 22, 2023

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20, 2023

In loving memory of LOUISE CELONE (080011). Love, Barbara and Michele

In memory of ROSE McCARTHY BINDER (080974). Love and prayers, Michele

AUNT MARY CATHERINE McCOY D'ARCY 1020 - 808 with fond memories from the McCoys

You are still dearly missed AGNES GEAGAN. In loving memory from Ann Stannard, Pat Geagan, Martha Hoffenbacker and their Families

In loving memory of E.J. MONAHAN on his 58th Anniversary in Heaven. What we once loved we cannot lose, all that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you, The Monahan's

MONDAY, AUGUST 21, 2023

Happy Birthday to my dad, MYRON OVERMAN. I miss those Birthday barbecues and celebrating at the lake. Most of all, I miss you. Love, Brenda

It's been 12 years since we let you fly. Please keep watching over us. Love, your daughter Barbara

TUESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2023

In Loving Memory of ROGER OREN on his Birthday. We love and miss you, Husband, Dad and Grandpa. Jackie, Jeff, Beth, Zach and Amanda

In loving memory of RUDY BASOVSKY, a loving Dad and G-pa on his 28th Anniversary. Sadly missed, but not forgotten. Love Tom-Toni-Michelle and Chris Bugni

In loving memory of JUDY DILLON on her Birthday 8-22. All my love, Debbie Richards

Remembering our dad RICH ROZAN today and every day. Love your boys, Jim, Frank, Tom and all your grand kids

In loving memory of DOLORES BARSANTI. Always on our mind, forever in our hearts. Love and prayers, Your Family

In loving memory of MYRON OVERMAN. Missing you a ton, especially today. While we were at the lake, we were remembering all the fun times we had there with you. Love, Carolyn and Juan Carlos