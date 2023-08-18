Saturday, August 19, 2023

CHARLES W. McCOY 8/24/17- 8/19/81 In loving memory

Friday, August 18, 2023

In memory of MARGARET W. SULLIVAN (08/18/1986). Love and prayers, Michele

JOSEPHINE LINNERTZ RIDGE 8-18-1906 - 02-03-2005 Mom, you are always with us, surrounding us with your love. We are grateful for your caring presence. Your loving family: Mavrinacs, Bolkovatzs, Ridges, Nymans & Kohler

Today we remember your life and celebrate all the wonderful memories we have. DANIEL E. HASTINGS 08/18/1946 – 08/15/2013. With love from your family

In loving memory of JAMES "SLASHER" SULLIVAN on his 62nd Anniversary. By Dan, Marg and families

8/16/23 In memory and celebration of the life of TOM KENNEALLY on his 10th Anniversary. Missing you and loving you always. Our Kenneally Family