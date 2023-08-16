Thursday, August 17, 2023

NEW SHOP HOURS 9am-5pm daily. Have lights to our office one week prior to publish date; lights run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. (406)782-1221

©

In memory of MILTON A. ZEIGLER on the 36th Anniversary of his death. Sadly, missed by his family, Rita, Stephan, Byron, Aaron, Rachel and James. We love and miss you

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

©

We light the Lady today for a very special lady and her family. August 15 In loving memory of MATTISYN. Always on our minds, forever in our hearts. Love and miss you! Mommy, Kiera, Nana and Papa Windham

©

August 15 To Dennis and Lyn Doherty: In loving memory of their granddaughter DELANEY. The Butte Central Class of 1966

©

August 15 Happy Birthday, STEVE McARTHUR. Your 25 with us were a blessing. We felt your presence over the weekend as Colin and Taylor were married. Please watch over them & keep in touch Hon! Chime!