Thursday, August 10, 2023

NEW SHOP HOURS 9am-5pm daily. Have lights to our office one week prior to publish date; lights run Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. (406)782-1221

©

For our sweet "NUNU"- LORRAINE WILLIAMS on her 96th Birthday. We miss you so much, and know we will be thinking of you tomorrow as we celebrate your life. Pete, Rhea, Nick, Anna, Ruby, Lila, Dylan, Talia, Mike and Luke

©

In loving memory of CASEY BOYLE. Missing you for 8 long years. Love, Aunt Col

©

Just as the Light of our Lady washes over the city, we feel your light and love watch over us. We love and miss you so much CASEY! Love, Mom, Dad & Family

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

©

To the HELEN BROWN FAMILY, from the Davis Family

©

AUGUST-8-23 Missing you MOM on your 89th Birthday in Heaven. I know you're watching over us. Love Your Family

©

Remembering DON HALL on our 55th Wedding Anniversary on August 9th. Love and miss you each day. So many wonderful years. Love Shirley and Family