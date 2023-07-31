Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tours available Monday through Sunday, 10am and 2pm. Shop hours 9am-5pm daily. Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

DIANA BLACK, beloved daughter, wife and mother Rest in Peace, August 25th 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023

In memory of MARGARET ARCHIBALD. A silent thought, a secret tear, keep precious memories ever n ear. Gone from my sight and touch, but never from my heart. Love you daughter, Elsie

Sunday, July 30, 2023

In loving memory of DAN HART on his 12th Anniversary in Heaven. We hold you close within our hearts, and there you shall remain. To walk with us throughout our life, until we meet again. So loved and missed by Mom, Mike, Tom and Peg (Brody and Breanne), Lori and Dave (Kacee, Karlee, Chelbe and Coby).

REILLY PATRICK SCHRAPPS on your first year in Heaven. Not a day goes by I don't think of you. I Love you! Jorey Ray Vialpando

(JULY 29TH) In loving memory of my husband JOE on his 5th Anniversary in Heaven. I love you and miss you every day. With lots of love, Mary