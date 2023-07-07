Saturday, July 8, 2023

In loving memory of CONOR BOYLE - on his 43rd Birthday. You'll always be in our hearts. Mom and Callie

In loving memory of MARGIE RICHARDSON - On her 5th Anniversary. Love Your Family

In memory and celebration of CONOR BOYLE - on his Birthday in Heaven. His spirit will always be with us. The Lazzari Family

Happy Heavenly Birthday SCOTT CLARK 57. - I miss you so, love mom, also Happy Heavenly Birthday to CONOR BOYLE. Love to Colleen, Callie and Family. Love forever, Terry and Jerry

In memory of BOB AND JEWELL LEE - a fine couple. Don Archibald

In loving memory of BILL HERBOOLICH - on our 56th Anniversary. Days come and go without you. I will never get used to you not being with me. Love and you every single day so much. Love Donna

In loving memory of my husband MIKE ROSS - on our 34th Wedding Anniversary, what a beautiful day it was and your 13th Anniversary in Heaven. I miss you and think of you every day. Rest in Peace. Love Eileen

In remembrance of ALICE DELANEY. You may be gone from our sight, but you're never gone from our hearts. Love & Prayers, Peggy & Ric, Nancy and Anthony, Megan and Jeff, Piper and Page