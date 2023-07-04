Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tours available Monday through Sunday, 10am and 2pm. Shop hours 9am-5pm daily. Have lights to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. for the weekend and Monday. (406) 782-1221

©

In loving memory of THERESA ARTHUR on our first family holiday without you. You are in our hearts and in our minds always. Love the Arthur's, Lonnie, Patience, Families. God Bless.

In memory of COLLEEN HICKEY NELSON on her 11th year in Heaven. Think of you daily and miss you. Love, Mom

STEVE McARTHUR. We had 25 wonderful years with you and now you've been gone 25 years. Our lives are forever changed. Your son is 25 and starting a new chapter in his life. Please watch over him hon, and keep in touch! Chime!

In loving memory of JOSH "DAWG MONDLOCH". We miss you always. Love The Hanley's.

Remembering UNCLE JOSH on his 9th Anniversary on July 4th. Love you to the moon and back. Mia.

On your 9th Anniversary, July 4th, you are missed and loved more than words can say. Love you JOSH, you now have a new Angel to celebrate with. Love always, Mom and Joe.

I Remember my brother JOSH "DAWG" on his 9th Anniversary on July 4th. Miss and love you. Share a beer with Grama Mary & Papa Ed. Love, Brian, Erin, Mia and Moni.